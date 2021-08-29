Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $77.51. 1,510,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,780. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

