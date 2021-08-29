Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $7.58 on Friday, reaching $355.22. 476,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,577. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

