Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 213.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 473,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.