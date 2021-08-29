Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.22% of Axonics worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,549. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $3,816,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.