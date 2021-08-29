Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 563,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,463. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.02, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

