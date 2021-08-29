Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.17 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

