Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $13.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.