Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 50.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

