Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.30 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.66. 321,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

