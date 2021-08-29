Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.32 Million Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,350 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.12% of GoHealth worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth $478,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 3,185,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,813. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon M. Cruz acquired 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

