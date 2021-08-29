Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.43 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $129.83. The company had a trading volume of 538,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,113. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -309.12 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

