Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.39 Million Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,989 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Eventbrite worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,092. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $18.19. 725,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

