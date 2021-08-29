Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.70 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.32% of BioLife Solutions worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,658.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,203 shares of company stock worth $10,527,554. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $59.36.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

