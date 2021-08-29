Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.12 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.33% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.29. 162,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,847. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,767,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,025. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.