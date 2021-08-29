Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 13,669,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

