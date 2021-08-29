Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 121.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 290,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.