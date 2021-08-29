Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.89 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.44. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

