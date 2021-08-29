Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.51 Million in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Datto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSP. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Datto by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Datto by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.64.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $51,357.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,644 shares of company stock worth $8,184,986. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

