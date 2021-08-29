Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $7.05 Million in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,286,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.16% of BRF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in BRF by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,910 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of BRFS traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,995. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.