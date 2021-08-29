Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $7.22 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.21% of The Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 464,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,835. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

