Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of CareDx worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $79.83. 356,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,597. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -443.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $194,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,509 shares of company stock worth $9,478,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

