Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 17.2% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.33. 3,916,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

