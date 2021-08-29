Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Alpha Teknova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKNO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 127,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,278. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

