Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.