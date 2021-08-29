Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 27,471 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.21% of Forward Air worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 112,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,663. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

