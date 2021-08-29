Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 6,925 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. 831,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,633. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.