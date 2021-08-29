Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 173,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.35% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,866. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,916 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

