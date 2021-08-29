Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AMN traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $109.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

