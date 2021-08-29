Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth $2,597,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,522. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

