Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,232. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.