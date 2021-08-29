Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 224,362 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,362 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of SelectQuote worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,790. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.