Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 24,632 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Redfin worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,615 shares of company stock worth $8,943,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 858,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -201.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.12.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

