Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 74,131 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,131 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after buying an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 1,769,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,793. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

