Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $1.54 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE:MMP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,830. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

