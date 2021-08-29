Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $1.72 Million Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.02% of Caledonia Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $6,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,256. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.