Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 92.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

