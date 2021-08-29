Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.39. 172,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,672. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,214,450 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

