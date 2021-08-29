Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Primerica worth $46,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Primerica by 57.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Primerica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Primerica by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,687.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,214,450. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.66. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

