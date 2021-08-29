Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 33.0% in August

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

