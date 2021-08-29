Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,496,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.