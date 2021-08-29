Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period.

