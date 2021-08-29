Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the July 29th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.30. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pro Medicus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

