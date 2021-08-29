Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

