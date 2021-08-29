Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Progress Software worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 29.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 326,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,624. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

