ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.52. 1,871,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

