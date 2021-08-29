ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,749 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.53% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,452,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,775. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $131.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

