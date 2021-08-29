Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36. Proto Labs has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Proto Labs by 16.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 118.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

