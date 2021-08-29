Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 29th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Psychemedics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PMD opened at $7.58 on Friday. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

