PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. 48,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,102. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

