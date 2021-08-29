Public Mint (MINT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,810.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $54,810.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

